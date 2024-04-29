Ukraine bets on long-range drones as it seeks a battlefield edge
Isabel Coles , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Apr 2024, 03:01 PM IST
SummaryUkraine is increasing production of long-range drones to help it reach far behind the front line with Russian forces, hitting oil refineries, airfields and logistics.
Inside a hangar tucked away in western Ukraine, dozens of workers in protective clothing mold fiberglass mesh and assemble the pieces into potent weapons: long-range drones.
