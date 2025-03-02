Ukraine confronts a future without America, and perhaps Zelensky
Summary
- Some fear a hero is in danger of becoming a tragic figure
THE NEWS from Washington reached Ukraine in real time. In all corners of the country—in offices and trenches, cafes and factories—people watched President Donald Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance attack Volodymyr Zelensky, with claims that he had been “disrespectful". On the front lines, amid artillery duels and explosions, those who could turned to messaging apps to express their anguish at the deliberate humiliation of their president. “Andriy", an officer in a secret unit with access to the chats, says Mr Zelensky’s rating has been boosted among soldiers. “I don’t remember the last time someone said, this is over, time to pack up. On the contrary, everyone is saying Sanych [a nickname for Mr Zelensky] has done well."