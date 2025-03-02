Ukraine confronts a future without America, and perhaps Zelensky

One senior official in Ukraine says there is nothing it can do but to roll its sleeves up and get ready for a longer fight. It still has Europe and its own ingenuity to rely on, he says. Europe’s response has so far been robust, at least verbally; but much now rests on the summit in London on March 2nd. Andriy, the military officer, says the road ahead will be painful if indeed America cuts off military support. But he argues something bigger is at stake, something Mr Zelensky seemed to understand: “If we lose a shipment or there’s some delay, that’s something we’ve been through many times before. But if we lose our self-respect, that’s not something you can ever compensate for or restore."