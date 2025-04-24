Ukraine could become Trump’s Afghanistan
SummaryIf the U.S. cuts off military assistance before Europe can significantly ramp up its support, Russia won’t hesitate to step up aggression.
If President Trump wants to achieve a peace in Ukraine that lasts beyond his presidency, he should continue providing U.S. military assistance—at least until Europe is able to ramp up its support significantly. The days of blank checks and $61 billion appropriations bills are over, but Russia’s capacity and intent to control Ukraine continue to grow. An abrupt cutoff could turn Ukraine into “Trump’s Afghanistan."