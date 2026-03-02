MUNICH—When the full-scale Russian invasion began, Western defense manufacturers rushed their modern weaponry into Ukraine, helping Kyiv drive back a much more powerful foe.
Ukraine depended on western weaponry. Now that script has flipped.
SummaryKyiv’s European allies are snapping up its military know-how as they seek to build up their own defenses.
