Ukraine hopes its ceasefire offer will turn the tables on Russia

Britain and France hailed the Jeddah deal. On March 11th Emmanuel Macron, the French president, hosted military chiefs from more than 30 countries to help “define credible security guarantees" for Ukraine. The likeliest option is a proposed European “reassurance" force, perhaps 20,000-30,000 strong, that would be deployed to Ukraine if a lasting ceasefire is reached. Even if no American troops are deployed, Britain has pushed for an American “backstop", ie, some assurance that the United States would help defend the Europeans if they were attacked by Russia. France, however, seems ready to accept a greater degree of risk, making do with the promise of military support, such as airlifts and air-to-air refuelling. Much of this will be for future discussions. Mr Rubio said the priority was to ensure that the fighting stops. “We think that it’s always easier to negotiate an end to the war when people aren’t shooting at each other."