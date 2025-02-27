Ukraine hopes its minerals deal will dig it out of a hole with Trump
Summary
- A provisional draft of the agreement is vague but better than feared
UKRAINE’S GOVERNMENT is set to approve a deal with America to jointly exploit Ukrainian mineral resources later today after a painful period of negotiation. The document, expected to be signed by Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky during a face-to-face meeting in Washington, DC, on February 28th, pulls both leaders back from a damaging war of words. Mr Trump will doubtless declare it to be his victory. What it actually ties Ukraine down to is less clear.