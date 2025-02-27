Ukraine hopes its minerals deal will dig it out of a hole with Trump

After two weeks of increasing pressure from Mr Trump’s envoys, Ukraine may feel it has skilfully survived a bare-knuckle fight. The framework deal that has resulted from this process is somewhat vague and largely theoretical. The true extent of Ukraine’s resource wealth is unknown. There has been no serious assessment of mineral deposits using modern exploration techniques. Much of it is deep in the ground, or in concentrations that are too low for profitable extraction. Perhaps 40% of the metal resources are in Russian-occupied territory. Neither does the agreement offer any detail on processing and refining facilities, which is where the real value will accrue. There are many other lacunae. Yet by agreeing on something, Ukraine has provided Mr Trump with a result, moved back from the brink and bought time. In the world it has unexpectedly found itself in, that counts for quite a lot.