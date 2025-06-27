Ukraine is inching towards robot-on-robot fighting
It is ahead of Russia, for now
A brutalist complex somewhere in Kyiv, strewn with rubbish and weeds, offers a vision for Ukraine’s survival on the future battlefield. At one end is a recruitment office, where lines of 20-somethings are receiving their first orders. At another sit trenches, obstacle courses, and the 3rd Assault brigade’s “Kill House", a training ground for military robots. This is where the elite brigade is stress-testing the unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) Ukraine hopes will soon begin to carry the burden of war in place of men.