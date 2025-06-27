Ukraine is inching towards robot-on-robot fighting

“Stark", who runs the Kill House’s “UGV Academy"—a university for ground robots—says machines are already substituting for squads of soldiers in particular scenarios. Mule drones can transport tonnes of materiel to the lines. New evacuation drones like the Ardal can spare stretcher teams from becoming sitting ducks under drone-heavy skies. The latest mine-layers can lay dozens of anti-tank mines in a single run, a task that once required sappers to be sent out, over and over again. The Hyzhak (“Predator") uses artificial intelligence to identify and shoot drones out of the sky from 200 metres away. Its brother, the Liut (“Fury" ), a 7.62mm machine-gun platform, first bared its teeth in an ambush operation during Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk last August. Vasyl, the founder of UGV Robotics, which produces the Liut, says the Russians were so surprised by the novelty that they immediately gave their positions away, letting other Ukrainian units target them.