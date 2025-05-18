Ukraine is making more weapons than ever—but still can’t fight Russia alone
Isabel Coles , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 18 May 2025, 10:35 AM IST
SummaryWith future U.S. aid in doubt, Kyiv is ramping up domestic production of arms such as its Bohdana howitzer.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the first years of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine relied heavily on a host of Western weapons to equip its forces. Now, out of the crucible of war, Kyiv’s own defense industry is producing more arms than ever.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less