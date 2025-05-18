Ukraine is making more weapons than ever—but still can’t fight Russia alone

With support from the U.S. drying up, Ukraine’s defense industry is increasingly key to the country’s ability to sustain the fight against Russia—or underwrite its sovereignty in the event of a peace deal. The more of its own weapons Ukraine can produce, the less vulnerable it will be to the vagaries of international politics or kinks in cross-border supply chains. The country also sees its defense industry as a postwar revenue stream for its battered economy and a way to further integrate itself into the West by becoming one of its suppliers.