Ukraine is offering money and perks for Gen Z to fight
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 25 May 2025, 01:42 PM IST
SummaryThe country’s leaders hope that the program will help chase down a demographic they have largely sought to spare from the front lines of the conflict with Russia.
ZARICHNE, Ukraine—Kyrylo Horbenko was 16 years old in the summer of 2023 when he and two dozen of his male friends walked into an army recruitment office in east Ukraine and announced they wanted to fight Russian troops on the front lines.
