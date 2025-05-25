Ukraine is offering money and perks for Gen Z to fight

That they are doing so reflects the severity of the manpower deficit that has hobbled Ukraine’s defense effort in the face of a relentless Russian onslaught in the country’s east. Most men willing to fight signed up long ago, and enlisting more is getting harder each year. Many eligible men—those between 18 and 60 who are banned from leaving the country—are either in hiding or have paid bribes to flee the country illegally and escape the draft.