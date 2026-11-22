When the Ukrainians partly destroyed a bridge between occupied Crimea and Russia this week, it was hailed in Kyiv as a symbol of the nation’s homegrown, long-rage strike capabilities.
But the successful mission belies a looming problem: Ukraine’s defense industry—reborn since Russia invaded the country—has likely reached a ceiling, according to industry officials and defense analysts.
Ukraine can’t build its best missiles such as the Neptune, which it used in the bridge strike this week, on the scale that Russia can. Funding is fragmented across more than 1,300 companies, limiting the amount of cash available to the best companies. Personnel is hard to find. And factories can’t safely expand while being bombarded by Moscow.