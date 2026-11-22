When the Ukrainians partly destroyed a bridge between occupied Crimea and Russia this week, it was hailed in Kyiv as a symbol of the nation’s homegrown, long-rage strike capabilities.
When the Ukrainians partly destroyed a bridge between occupied Crimea and Russia this week, it was hailed in Kyiv as a symbol of the nation’s homegrown, long-rage strike capabilities.
But the successful mission belies a looming problem: Ukraine’s defense industry—reborn since Russia invaded the country—has likely reached a ceiling, according to industry officials and defense analysts.
But the successful mission belies a looming problem: Ukraine’s defense industry—reborn since Russia invaded the country—has likely reached a ceiling, according to industry officials and defense analysts.
Ukraine can’t build its best missiles such as the Neptune, which it used in the bridge strike this week, on the scale that Russia can. Funding is fragmented across more than 1,300 companies, limiting the amount of cash available to the best companies. Personnel is hard to find. And factories can’t safely expand while being bombarded by Moscow.
This has left the country’s defense industry at an inflection point, with some Ukrainian companies turning to foreign markets to manufacture or raise funds.
“Every Ukrainian company at scale is looking to establish [itself] in the West,” said Oleg Rogynskyy, Chief Executive of Uforce, a British-based Ukrainian company.
Ukraine’s defense industry, once an important center of the Soviet Union’s military industrial complex, has had many twists and turns since the Soviet breakup in 1991. Ukraine’s economy tanked, and this industry collapsed with it. Russia’s powered on.
Oleg Korostelov, the 77-year-old Soviet-trained engineer who helped create the Neptune, has seen his career follow the industry’s highs, lows and recent resurgence.
“Ukraine could not afford spending on defense procurement,” Korostelov said of the post-Soviet era.
In 2022, Russia invaded a country with almost no weapons production. This year, Ukraine will produce more than seven million drones, up from a few hundred in 2022; sophisticated munitions such as the Neptune and a ballistic missile; and other combat technology.
The remarkable rebirth of Ukraine’s defense industry, financed in large part by Europe, has been crucial to Kyiv’s fightback against Russia, enabling it to continue fighting even as the U.S. pulled support and Europe struggled to provide enough equipment.
“Our defense industry has reached a level where any kind of attack [on Ukraine] will cost our enemy a lot,” said Korostelov, who is the director general of the Neptune’s creator, Luch Design Bureau.
Korostelov joined in 1978. Today, Luch is a leader in the industry because its Neptune missile and jet-powered Palianytsia drone are vital to Ukraine’s effort in the war and it is owned by the state. Still, Korostelov says more funds would help it increase production.
“[Ukraine] is producing less than Russia, that is true,” he said.
Luch began working on Neptune in 2010. But it wasn’t till late 2020, when Korostelov raised the lack of funding at a high-level meeting—which included President Volodymyr Zelensky—that the funds to actually manufacture Neptune began to arrive.
Ukrainian officials said that Neptune’s maiden success in April 2022 was a key moment for the country and its defense industry, raising morale and showing Western nations that they weren’t supporting a lost cause.
‘Guys, we have money’
When Russia invaded in 2022, Ukraine’s lack of defense companies left it reliant on old Soviet and foreign equipment, including Turkish drones, European howitzers and the U.S. Himars system.
Ukrainian government officials were telling the country’s own companies, “Guys we have money but we have nothing to spend it on,” said Iryna Terekh, the CEO of Fire Point, a defense company.
Entrepreneurs and front-line soldiers in Ukraine took on the challenge, and the European money that came with it. Fire Point was started in 2022 by defense industry novices—including Terekh, a former furniture designer—and now makes many of the long-range drones and missiles hitting deep into Russia.
The seven million drones Ukraine expects to produce this year compares with around 2.2 million in 2024 and just hundreds when war broke out, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense. Ukraine produces more Neptunes than the top U.S. cruise missiles combined. Kyiv says it produces more artillery than all the North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries.
But Kyiv still is being outpaced by Moscow. Russia fired some 873 cruise and 606 ballistic missiles in just the first seven months of this year, according to data provider the Centre for Information Resilience.
Korostelov said that this year Neptune production will be in the hundreds but below 1,000.
Russia can make about 3,000 of the jet-powered drones—which are currently terrorizing Ukraine—a month, according to HUR, Ukraine’s military intelligence. Luch makes more than 1,000 of its Palianytsia jet-powered drones a year.
Despite its successes, Ukraine’s industry has also yet to master the air-defense missile systems that can keep out these Russian munitions, leaving it reliant on sparse U.S. and European stocks.
Korostelov said Ukraine already had the foundations. It produced metals, such as magnesium and aluminum, and had a chemical industry and specialist defense knowledge from Soviet times. The Neptune’s engine, navigation system and active radar seeker were all designed before the war.
Many of the new generation had trained at some of the West’s top schools and companies, or worked for international businesses that outsourced software and engineering development to low-cost Ukraine. A founder of Swarmer—a defense artificial-intelligence company—was a senior developer on Amazon’s Ukrainian video doorbell business.
Drones, electronic warfare and other Ukrainian defense specialties mainly use cheap off-the-shelf components and can be assembled and tested quickly.
Fragmentation goes from strength to weakness
Small players experimenting with new products, often at the front line, made Ukraine’s defense industry nimble and innovative. Ukrainians with no defense experience but with backgrounds in science or engineering made staffing up possible.
The immaculately dressed Korostelov said startups have brought in a younger generation of defense workers. At the Ukrainian factory of two-year-old ground-drone maker Ark Robotics, young employees can be found in shorts, jeans and T-shirts while screwing components together, often while listening to techno music. The writing on white boards is in English.
The proliferation of such startups is now becoming a problem.
Ukraine’s market isn’t large enough to sustain growth for all these companies. Kyiv’s unique procurement system, in which individual commanders can order their equipment or have it donated, has fragmented spending, said Nico Woods, who advised the Ukrainian government on defense production.
“There are a lot of companies that are not really contributing value to the war effort…instead they are increasing competition for limited funds,” said the former U.S. Naval officer.
The Russian bombardment has also complicated efforts to upscale.
Luch has to diversify its production centers and protect them from Russian attacks, said Korostelov. Russia said in October that it hit a facility run by Antonov, which shares the same parent company as Luch.
Ark Robotics has more demand for its ground drones than it can supply. Getting enough qualified people to expand operations in a country where millions have left or are in the military is a problem, one executive said.
Even finding new premises to expand into is hard because landlords don’t want to make their property a target, he said. Companies also struggle to get financing in Ukraine, turning to foreign markets for cash and production space.
In Portland, Ore., manufacturer ReconCraft will make sea-based drones for Uforce, the British-based Ukrainian company. Several companies are already making drones in the U.K. and Germany.
Ark Robotics, which is currently raising foreign funds, now has headquarters in Estonia, where it also makes drones. Fire Point is looking to sell a stake in itself, according to one co-founder. Swarmer listed in New York in March and is now based in Austin, Texas.
“It’s access to the money and larger markets, while manufacturing in Ukraine is becoming harder,” said Rogynskyy.
Write to Alistair MacDonald at Alistair.Macdonald@wsj.com