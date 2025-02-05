Ukraine open to Trump’s idea to exchange aid for rare earths—But there’s a catch
SummaryThe U.S. president’s transactional approach builds on a suggestion Kyiv set out in its ‘Victory Plan’ aimed at retaining U.S. support.
President Trump has indicated he’s open to supplying Ukraine with more weapons in exchange for access to the country’s mineral resources. Ukraine is on board, but putting the plan into practice might not be so easy: Many of the minerals of greatest interest to the U.S. are in areas under Russian occupation or threatened by Moscow’s advance.