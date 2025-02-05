Ukraine open to Trump’s idea to exchange aid for rare earths—But there’s a catch

The plan to offer Western allies access to Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for continued military and financial support was first outlined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made it part of what he called a “Victory Plan" that he presented to Trump and U.S. officials last fall. Speaking on Tuesday, Zelensky reiterated his willingness to let the U.S. develop his country’s resources if they would keep shipments of arms flowing to Kyiv.