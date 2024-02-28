Ukraine plunders howitzer graveyard to keep big guns firing
Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 28 Feb 2024, 10:55 AM IST
SummaryConcerns rise over Kyiv’s ability to maintain weapons that are crucial for the fight against Russia amid uncertainty over future military aid.
At a repair base in Ukraine, mechanics patched together Western artillery guns using parts scavenged from the battered carcasses of some 20 damaged howitzers scattered outside.
