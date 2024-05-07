Ukraine says it foiled Russian plot to assassinate Zelensky
SummaryThe Ukrainian Security Service said the plot was the latest attempt by Moscow to eliminate the Ukrainian president.
KYIV, Ukraine—The Ukrainian Security Service said it foiled a Russian plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky by striking his convoy with missiles and drones, calling it the latest attempt by Moscow to eliminate the Ukrainian leader.
