Ukraine says it foiled Russian plot to assassinate Zelensky

The SBU said the plot would have involved a series of strikes on vehicles carrying Zelensky and the other targets. Once Russians received the coordinates, they would send a missile strike. Then, one of the men surveilling the targets would use an FPV drone to attack anyone left alive at the site of the explosion. Russians would send a second missile strike in a so-called double-tap attack to cover up the presence of the drone and ensure the assassination was fully executed.