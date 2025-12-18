Ukraine scrabbles for handholds against Russia’s massive assault
A counter-attack in Kupiansk is promising, but the overall outlook is not
ON DECEMBER 12TH situation maps around the key railway town of Kupiansk in Ukraine’s north-east flipped from red to blue. DeepState, a war monitor, explained the change: a successful Ukrainian counter-attack had liberated most of the town, leaving pockets of Russians encircled. After midday came more drama, with Volodymyr Zelensky posting a selfie video from the town’s edge. Barely 1km from enemy positions,and just weeks after Vladimir Putin had declared the town to be his, the Ukrainian president challenged Kremlin claims to be winning the war. “They talked a lot about Kupiansk. Now we see the truth for ourselves."