Ukraine scrabbles for handholds against Russia’s massive assault

The 22-month-long defence of Pokrovsk and its satellite town of Myrnohrad is also reaching a bitter end. Russia has assembled 160,000 troops there and is pressing ahead. The situation in Myrnohrad (prewar population: 50,000) has become particularly acute. As of the most recent rotation of Ukrainian troops in mid-November, Russian forces were already close to surrounding the town. A marine from the 38th Brigade said his unit went in only after two others refused. “Someone had to do the job." By early December the town was in effect encircled, with no safe routes out and no order to withdraw. Ukrainian military sources say several hundred soldiers remained trapped in mid-December, many sheltering underground under the threat of Russian glide bombs. Some are missing. “There are wounded, and they cannot be evacuated," said a relative of one of the unaccounted-for. “People are hoping for a miracle."