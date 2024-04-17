Ukraine’s chances of pushing Russia out look increasingly grim
James Marson , Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 17 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST
SummaryRussian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy of outlasting Ukraine’s Western support is proving durable, and the coming months could turn the tide of the war decisively in Russia’s favor.
KYIV, Ukraine—On the battlefronts of the east, threadbare Ukrainian forces are doggedly holding on against mounting Russian assaults that are expected to crescendo in the summer.
