Ukraine’s drone strike is a warning—for the US

By now Americans know about Ukraine’s remarkable drone strike on Sunday that damaged as many as 40 aircraft deep inside Russia as strategic bombers sat like ducks in a row on military bases. One urgent lesson beyond that conflict is that the U.S. homeland is far more vulnerable than most Americans realize.
The details about Ukraine’s daring operation are few, but Kyiv managed to sneak cheap drones across the border and use them to destroy costly Russian military assets. The bang for Ukraine’s buck was considerable. You don’t have to be a fan of thrillers to imagine a similar scenario in the United States.
“Could those have been B-2s at the hands of Iranian drones flying out of containers, let alone Chinese?" military analyst Fred Kagan asked this week. The U.S. strategic bomber fleet is small (about one-third the size it was in the Cold War) and concentrated at a handful of bases. See the aerial photo flying across social media of B-52 bombers lined up at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. The story is similar for fighters and capital assets like aircraft carriers.
One lesson is that President Trump’s planned Golden Dome missile-defense shield isn’t the boondoggle it’s portrayed to be in the press. The headlines are preoccupied with space-based interceptors. But the U.S. is exposed to many threats besides ballistic missiles—from drones and spy blimps to cruise missiles launched off submarines.
The bipartisan Strategic Posture Commission warned in 2023 that the U.S. needs better integrated air and missile defenses against “coercive attacks" from Russia and China, and such an attack could come from conventional weapons. In a crisis over the Taiwan Strait, Xi Jinping might threaten the Commander in Chief: Stay out of the Western Pacific or you never know what might happen to your pricey F-22s in Alaska.
That’s one reason the U.S. needs a layered missile shield that exploits new technology and existing systems like the Patriot. Israel’s recent success shooting down drones with lasers shows that innovative and affluent societies can meet new threats. President Trump deserves credit for elevating missile defense as a presidential priority.
But the U.S. has lost some basic muscle memory since the Cold War on living in a dangerous world. A prescient report this year from Thomas Shugart and Timothy Walton at the Hudson Institute warned about highly vulnerable U.S. airfields, especially in the Western Pacific.
For the new B-21 bomber, the Air Force is looking at shelters “akin to sunshades," Messrs. Shugart and Walton write, that could leave the aircraft “exposed to threats, including lethal" unmanned aerial vehicles. “Not building approximately $30 million" hardened aircraft shelters “for over-$600 million B-21 bombers is an unwise decision that could endanger the US’s ability to strike globally," they write.
Such shelters always end up being a low budget priority compared with airplanes and missiles, and the message here is that defense spending can’t stay at 3% of the economy and provide the security Americans expect. The bill moving through Congress puts up $25 billion for Golden Dome. But a national air defense won’t be built by a one-time cash infusion, and the Administration is ducking a sustained defense buildup to mollify its fiscal hawks.
Americans are accustomed to wars fought far from home by a force of volunteers, but everyone in the U.S. will be on the front lines of the next conflict. Political leaders could be doing much more to educate the country about this vulnerability, rather than boasting that the U.S. military is the best it has ever been. It isn’t.
Ukraine did the U.S. a favor by destroying bombers of a U.S. adversary—and sending America a wake up call about its own complacency.