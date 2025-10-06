Ukraine’s hellfire is intensifying the Kremlin’s fuel crisis
Almost half of Russia’s refineries have been hit by drones and missiles
UKRAINE CONTINUES to inflict deadly damage on Russia’s energy infrastructure, and the tempo is accelerating. The concerted Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries and other parts of Russia’s fuel-distribution system began in August, and the number of strikes is rising from two or three a week to four or five. Soon they will be daily. In the past week or so, Ukraine has badly damaged a big oil export terminal at Novorossiysk on the Black Sea, a refinery complex in Bashkortostan (over 1,300km from Ukraine), and a pumping station in Chuvashia, 1,000km away. A major refinery in Yaroslavl was hit on October 1st, but the Russians claim this was “technical", and not caused by a drone attack.