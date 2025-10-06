Ukraine’s hellfire is intensifying the Kremlin’s fuel crisis

There are also reports that FP-5 “Flamingo" cruise missiles have begun to be used. They are much faster than the drones, flying just 50 metres above the ground, with a range of over 3,000km and packing a huge punch thanks to a 1,150kg warhead. If the FP-5 proves capable of penetrating Russian air defences it will bring a new level of destructiveness to Ukraine’s DeepStrike campaign. Its range allows it to fool defences by flying on constantly changing vectors towards its target. To make the FP-5 Fire Point uses repurposed Soviet-era turbofan engines, and its carbon-fibre fuselage takes just six hours to produce. Fire Point is currently making two or three of the FP-5s a day, but that number is expected to rise to seven later this month. Each cruise missile costs about $500,000. By contrast, an American Tomahawk missile costs four times that, has a shorter range and carries a much lighter payload, though it is probably more accurate and harder to shoot down.