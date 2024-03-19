Ukraine’s impossible choice: conceding territory or lives

Around the same time, Pavlov called his mother in distress. One of his legs was broken. His back and neck were riddled with shrapnel. Pavlova begged him to surrender for the sake of his 5-year-old son. He still hoped to be rescued by the powerful 3rd Assault Brigade, which had been sent in to shore up Ukrainian positions and beat the Russians back, according to a deputy commander. Large parts of the city had already fallen under Russian control, however, and the brigade ended up covering Ukraine’s retreat.