KYIV, Ukraine—As the Trump administration grasps for a way to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without sending in ground troops, attention is turning to the United Nations-backed deal struck with Ukraine and Russia in 2022 to try to restart critical grain exports.
Ukraine’s lesson for Trump: Military dominance opens waterways
SummaryKyiv pushed Russia’s Black Sea Fleet back from its main maritime export channel, safeguarding critical exports of grain.
KYIV, Ukraine—As the Trump administration grasps for a way to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without sending in ground troops, attention is turning to the United Nations-backed deal struck with Ukraine and Russia in 2022 to try to restart critical grain exports.
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