Ukraine’s new strategy for keeping the lights on through a winter of war
Jane Lytvynenko , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Oct 2025, 12:10 pm IST
Top-secret sites house rows of batteries designed to support the country’s power grid during bombardments.
KYIV, Ukraine—Ukraine’s power grid has weathered three winters of Russian bombardment during which engineers patched up substations under missile and drone fire and civilians spent days in the cold and dark as Moscow attempted to sap their resolve.
