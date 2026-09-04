Ukraine is planning to step up the presence of its drones near Russian airports to compel their closure, while warning international airlines to re-evaluate the safety of flying there, as part of its effort to disrupt Russia’s economy and pressure Moscow to end the war.
Ukraine’s next goal is to shut down Russia’s commercial airspace
SummaryPressure is growing on airlines to re-evaluate the safety of flying to Russia as the drone war escalates.
Ukraine is planning to step up the presence of its drones near Russian airports to compel their closure, while warning international airlines to re-evaluate the safety of flying there, as part of its effort to disrupt Russia’s economy and pressure Moscow to end the war.
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