Ukraine’s once nimble army is mired in Soviet decision-making
Marcus Walker , Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 14 min read 13 Aug 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Summary
As U.S.-Russia summit approaches, Ukrainian military faces growing divisions between the rank-and-file and top brass
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
SUMY, Ukraine — In the first year of Russia’s all-out invasion, Ukraine’s defenders repeatedly outmaneuvered a lumbering Russian army, relying on improvisation and the judgment of men in the field.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story