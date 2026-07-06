Russia’s latest missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, which killed at least 12 people and wounded close to 50, has exposed a grim reality: Ukraine has virtually run out of Patriot interceptors that stop ballistic missiles.
Ukraine’s Shortage of Patriot Missiles Leaves Kyiv Undefended
SummaryRussia’s nearly unimpeded strikes are the consequence of a global dearth of interceptors for the U.S.-made Patriot antimissile system.
Russia’s latest missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, which killed at least 12 people and wounded close to 50, has exposed a grim reality: Ukraine has virtually run out of Patriot interceptors that stop ballistic missiles.
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