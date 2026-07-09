Ukraine’s six-part strategy to survive the global run on patriot missiles

KYIV, Ukraine—Ukraine is running out of U.S.-made Patriot interceptor missiles, leaving its cities nearly defenseless against Russia’s escalating barrages of ballistic missiles.
What can Ukraine do about it?
It is pressing Western nations to donate more Patriot missiles faster from their stockpiles, but everyone is running low. The U.S.-Iran war has worsened the global shortage of interceptors. Production of new ones is painfully slow.
Moscow is exploiting the weakness in Kyiv’s air defenses as the Russian army struggles on the front lines. This week, Ukraine wasn’t able to shoot down any of the 28 ballistic missiles that Russia fired at the Kyiv area. The attacks are killing dozens of civilians.
“This is Russia’s last major advantage,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told allies at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Ankara on Tuesday. “We are capable of doing everything else ourselves. But when it comes to air defense, we need our partners’ determination.”