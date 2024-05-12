Ukraine’s stolen children fight to get home: ‘This is my country’

KYIV, Ukraine—Valeria Sydorova walked toward the Russian border post, her nerves steeled by the proximity of her goal: to get home. The 17-year-old had wiped her phone of anything the Russians might find suspicious, had traveled solo for hundreds of miles and was now within touching distance of Ukraine.

Russian border guards, shocked to see a teenager on her own, quizzed her: “Where are your parents? What do you mean you are alone?"

Valeria is one of some 20,000 children who Ukraine says have been forcibly removed by Russia from occupied territory. Ukraine and its Western allies say Russia is committing a war crime and seeking to erase the children’s Ukrainian identities.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the forced transfers. Russian officials say they are protecting the children from war, but they also acknowledge that they are seeking to re-educate the children and turn them into loyal Russians.

Ukraine, the children and their families are in a race against time to get them back before they are lost for good. Several hundred children have managed to return home, on their own or with the help of relatives, friends, charities, Ukrainian authorities, foreign governments and Russian volunteers.

Valeria made it. At the border post in August last year, she told the guards that she was going to Ukraine to pick up her sick grandmother and accompany her back to Russia. After some hesitation, they allowed her to pass.

“This is my country," the tall, athletic girl with a passion for dance said in a recent interview in Kyiv. “I want to study, grow up and live here."

The challenges of getting the kids back are daunting. Russian officials have said they will release children to their legal guardians. But identity and guardianship documents can be difficult to obtain in the chaos of war. The journey for the guardians to pick the children up from an invading country is intimidating, as well as expensive. And many of the children are orphans so don’t have parents to look for them.

That’s where charities like Save Ukraine can help, arranging documents and transportation for guardians to fetch their kids. At first, Save Ukraine organized buses to take relatives to summer camps on the Crimean Peninsula and retrieve the children. But the mission is getting harder as the kids are sent from camps to Russian families and Russia obstructs efforts to get them back.

“Every time it gets harder and harder," said Mykola Kuleba, Save Ukraine’s founder. “It’s harder to find the child. It’s harder to organize the journey."

Qatar, a U.S. ally that punches above its weight in global diplomacy, has tried to mediate between Russia and Ukraine for the children’s return. But the wealthy Gulf state downsized initial ambitions to return thousands at once after confronting myriad logistical and political challenges.

Reunifying six children with their families in December required six days for travel from different regions in Russia to the capital before leaving the country. To date, Qatar has returned approximately 70 children in several batches, most recently when a group of 16 were reunited with their families last month. Around 29 more children are expected to be sent home soon.

“When we started engaging with the details, it turned out that getting each child is a long process," said Lolwah al-Khater, Qatari minister of state for international cooperation.

When Qatar received the initial request to help mediate, it seemed that all the children would be at one location inside Russia. “But once we understood all the logistics and challenges, it turned out that this isn’t the case and it would be a much more complex process," al-Khater said.

Most of the Ukrainian kids taken from their homes were funneled through summer camps in and around Crimea.

Valeria, whose mother died when she was 13, was sent from the occupied Kherson region to a camp in the Crimean city of Yevpatoria in October 2022 by her elderly grandparents, for a two-week break from the stress of war.

She was held there for two months, forced to take part in marching drills and sing Russian combat songs, as authorities said it was too dangerous for the children to return home. She hatched a plan to leave occupied Ukraine.

Rostyslav Lavrov, 17 years old and also from the Kherson region, found himself at another camp in Yevpatoria after his grandmother died and authorities sent his mother, who he said has a mental illness, to a hospital. At the camp, he was often sent to disciplinary confinement for shunning assemblies where the Russian anthem was played and the Russian flag raised.

After several months, Rostyslav was sent to train to be a welder at a college in Kerch in Crimea, where he lived with two friends from his home region. Together, they secretly watched Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s New Year speech on their phones and plotted to return to Ukrainian-held land.

Serhiy Koldin, an 11-year-old orphan from the northeastern Ukrainian city of Vovchansk, was sent by his foster mother to a camp in the Russian Black Sea resort town of Gelendzhik in August 2022. His sister Ksenia, who was then 18, was sent to another Russian town to train as a hairdresser. When Ukrainian forces retook Vovchansk in fall 2022, the siblings’ foster mom refused to take Serhiy back. Ksenia would have to fetch him herself.

The situation looked desperate. Serhiy had been moved from the camp to a new foster family in the Russian city of Yeisk. When Ksenia called the family, the mother told her “I can’t give him to you like he’s a kitten," and proposed she get in touch with social services, Ksenia recalled.

Ksenia and Rostyslav would rely on Save Ukraine for help.

The charity helped Ksenia pull together the documents she needed, all in Ukrainian original and Russian translation.

Rostyslav also had document problems, as well as a looming threat. He’d soon be turning 18, which would make him eligible for conscription into the Russian army. Russian-appointed authorities had confiscated his Ukrainian birth certificate and given him a Russian one, but he tore it up and told college officials he’d lost it. College officials in Kerch were pressuring him to take a Russian passport.

“It was terrifying," he said.

His friend’s mom came with official authority from Ukraine’s government, arranged with help from Save Ukraine, to take Rostyslav back home as well as her own son. But Russian officials refused, as Rostyslav’s own mom, despite being in the hospital, remained his legal guardian.

The situation appeared hopeless, then he received a message on his cellphone from a Save Ukraine representative with a date.

“On this beautiful day, you will run away," the message read.

When the day came a few weeks later, Rostyslav took a cab to meet a person who gave him a new Ukrainian birth certificate and assisted with the long trip through Russia. He and Save Ukraine declined to disclose more details in order not to endanger volunteers who helped.

Like many of the kids, Rostyslav initially stayed at a hostel run by Save Ukraine in Kyiv. He’s now finishing up school and plans to become a computer programmer.

Ksenia Koldin could have traveled freely to Ukraine as an adult, but she wouldn’t leave without her brother Serhiy. She barely slept or ate as she traveled to meet him, concerned that this was her one chance to get him out.

“I’ve never worried so much in my life," she said.

But when she met Serhiy at the office of Russian social services, he displayed none of the warmth they used to share and said he didn’t want to leave.

“He behaved like it wasn’t me but some scary stranger," Ksenia said.

Russian authorities and the foster family had been trying to persuade him to stay, she discovered. He’d seen his time at the Russian Black Sea resort as an adventure of swimming in the sea and riding a quad bike.

But as Ksenia spoke with him, he began to open up, confessing that he had missed her. She felt he was moved by the fact that his closest relative hadn’t forgotten him.

Then she played a trump card: She promised to buy him a quad bike once she had saved the money. He agreed to go with her.

They made it back to Ukraine, driven by volunteers. Ksenia, now 19, is studying journalism in Kyiv and is working for Save Ukraine collecting stories of Ukrainian kids repatriated from Russia. Serhiy, now 12, was placed in another foster family, but they see each other regularly. Ksenia hasn’t managed to buy him a quad bike yet, but Serhiy said: “I will save money, and I will buy it myself before I turn 16."

Repatriation through the Qatari channel is hardly easier. It sometimes takes weeks for the Russians to confirm just a few names from a list of children provided by Ukraine. Then the children need to get to Moscow, often from occupied regions like Crimea. Their guardians also usually make the journey from Ukraine to Moscow.

There, the children are handed over in the presence of Qatari diplomats, who accompany them out of Russia by road or flight to Belarus, and onward usually to Estonia before they finally reach Ukraine.

Some kids rely mainly on themselves to get out. The grandmother of Valeria, the dancer, fetched her from the Crimean camp but wouldn’t leave occupied territory.

Valeria prepared to go it alone, with help from a friend who had fled to Ireland. She took a Russian passport to reduce potential stumbling blocks. She deleted from her phone all Ukrainian numbers, apps banned in Russia and potentially compromising emails supporting Ukraine’s military. And she bought a bus ticket from occupied Kherson to the Ukrainian border in Sumy, a looping journey of hundreds of miles through occupied Ukraine and Russia.

When she reached the border, she was worried that the Russian guards would use a device that scans cellphones for deleted data. But the Russian officer just carried out a manual check of her phone and its apps, so didn’t catch anything.

Valeria left Russia behind and burst into tears when she saw a Ukrainian border guard. Now, she’s in Kyiv, enrolled in medical college and living with a foster mom.

“Perhaps now I’m again living the life that disappeared for me when my mother died," Valeria said.