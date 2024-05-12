Ukraine’s stolen children fight to get home: ‘This is my country’
Oksana Grytsenko , James Marson , Stephen Kalin , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 12 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST
SummaryKids forcibly removed from occupied territory by Russia are racing against time with the help of charities and governments—and their own wits—to get back to their home country.
KYIV, Ukraine—Valeria Sydorova walked toward the Russian border post, her nerves steeled by the proximity of her goal: to get home. The 17-year-old had wiped her phone of anything the Russians might find suspicious, had traveled solo for hundreds of miles and was now within touching distance of Ukraine.
