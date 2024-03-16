Ukraine’s victories over Russia’s Black Sea fleet reopen vital grain corridor
James Marson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Mar 2024, 12:17 PM IST
SummaryUkrainian naval drones have put swaths of the Black Sea all but off limits to the Russian Navy and allowed Ukraine to increase grain exports close to prewar levels.
SOKOLIVKA, Ukraine—Farmers like Oleksandr Kosenyuk in this central Ukrainian village are ramping up exports of grain thanks to a surprising military success that has subdued the Russian Black Sea Fleet hundreds of miles away.
