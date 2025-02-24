Ukraine’s Zelensky wants better terms on minerals deal demanded by Trump
Summary
- The Ukrainian president called for security guarantees and better financial terms.
KYIV, Ukraine—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Trump administration should offer a better deal on mineral rights, pushing back on a proposal that has provoked a public feud with Washington.
