Ukraine's Zelensky warns of dire battlefield if Europe doesn’t tap Russian assets
Summary
EU leaders are struggling to approve a $105 billion loan to keep Kyiv fighting.
BRUSSELS—Ukraine will be both forced to slash drone production and undermined in negotiations with Washington if European Union leaders fail to back a $105 billion loan to keep Kyiv fighting against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story