Ukrainian men desperate to escape war are drowning as they flee
Isabel Coles , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 14 Jul 2024, 05:34 PM IST
SummaryA rising toll of men who have drowned in a river on Ukraine’s western border is a grim manifestation of Kyiv’s manpower shortage.
VELYKIY BYCHKIV, Ukraine—It was seven weeks after Pvt. Ivan Pidmalivskiy had been due back on the front line with Russia when rescuers pulled his lifeless body from a river on Ukraine’s western edge.
