Ukrainians resist pressure from Russia—and Trump
James Marson , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Nov 2025, 07:09 am IST
Summary
Battered by nearly four years of war, Ukrainians don’t want to make big concessions to Moscow.
KYIV, Ukraine—Nataliia Melnychenko stood outside a residential building hit by a Russian drone early Tuesday, with dark circles under her eyes. She hadn’t slept since the drone struck her building at 2:30 a.m.
