Ukrainians resist pressure from Russia—and Trump

“So much strength and blood have already been given that neither our state nor our citizens have the right to accept any terms just to end the war," said Vadym Zolotarov, a 64-year-old retired schoolteacher. He was stepping out of a book store where he had gone to read, as he had no electricity for light at home. “We have to endure and finish what we started. We are not fighting for territory now, we are fighting for our place in the future of this world."