U.K.’s New Leader Andy Burnham Bets Big Government Can Save the Country

Andy Burnham, Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade, arrived at Downing Street Monday promising that a bigger, more muscular state can solve the country’s economic woes and restore political stability.
Standing in front of the prime minister’s official residence, Burnham said he was acutely aware that the U.K. had been cycling through leaders at an unprecedented rate. “It requires my generation of politicians to raise our game and rise to the new challenge,” he said. “Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again.”
The 56-year-old painted a broad-brush vision for the country, where a more interventionist state would roll back what he called 40 years of neoliberalism. Burnham wants to devolve power from London to the regions. He pledged to bring “life’s essentials under state control” and said his first policy would be to end homeless people sleeping on streets. He also promised to present a 10-year plan for the country later this year that would offer “a new political model and a new economic model.”