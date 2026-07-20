U.K.’s New Leader Andy Burnham Bets Big Government Can Save the Country

Born near Liverpool, Burnham entered politics in the 1990s after graduating from the University of Cambridge and went on to work under former Labour Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. He tried and failed twice to become leader of the party in 2010 and 2015. In 2017, he left Westminster to go to Manchester and spent nine years as mayor, far from the increasingly dysfunctional national politics, overseeing a rare feel-good story: Britain’s second-largest city was enjoying a turnaround after years of deindustrialization thanks to a more active local government and rush of private investment.