Uncertainty and tension ahead of possible Ukraine peace talks
SummaryVladimir Putin has successfully divided Europe and America—again
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY, Ukraine’s president, on May 11th challenged Vladimir Putin of Russia to meet him in person for peace talks—on condition of a ceasefire that Mr Putin has so far refused. “I’ll be waiting for Putin in Turkey on Thursday. Personally," Mr Zelensky wrote on social media. “I hope the Russians won’t come up with excuses this time." The move was the latest salvo in an extraordinary back-and-forth involving Ukraine, Russia, Donald Trump and the top leaders of Europe, that is full of uncertainty but still represents the best hope for progress since early in the war.