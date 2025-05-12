Uncertainty and tension ahead of possible Ukraine peace talks

But Mr Zelensky was left with little choice after Donald Trump took to social media to urge the Ukrainian to “agree to this, IMMEDIATELY." At least, Mr Trump added, “they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the US will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly." That might, on an optimistic interpretation, mean that America would get tougher with Mr Putin who, according to Mr Trump “is too busy celebrating the Victory of World War II". By saying he will attend the talks, Mr Zelensky is hoping to paint Mr Putin as the obstacle to peace, and that Mr Trump will finally come to understand this.