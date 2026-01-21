Under growing pressure, Elon Musk backs down on nude deepfakes

Even so, pressure in America is mounting. On January 13th the Senate passed a bipartisan bill that would allow victims to sue over non-consensual deepfakes. On January 14th California’s top prosecutor said it was investigating the sexualised deepfakes produced by Grok. Then there are the commercial risks. Many advertisers are already wary of X. Payment processors such as Visa and Mastercard have strict content standards and have shown a willingness to enforce them—such as in 2021, when they required pornographic websites to verify the age of anyone featured in online content. All that helps explain why, on January 14th, Mr Musk appeared to back down, with X announcing that Grok would no longer be able to produce nude deepfakes of real people in “jurisdictions where it is illegal". Even the world’s richest man must occasionally bow to pressure.