Under the Taliban, Afghanistan is, for once, peaceful

The Economist
13 min read17 Aug 2026, 09:22 PM IST
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TOPSHOT - A general view shows the zero point border crossing between Pakistan (front) and Afghanistan (back) at the frontier town of Torkham on October 13, 2025,(AFP)
Summary
Tired of war, Afghans have welcomed peace. Cities which used to ring to the blasts of suicide-bombers feel surprisingly calm.

The cafés on foreign-ministry road in the heart of Kabul’s government district used to blare out Afghan pop to attract a gossipy crowd of civil servants. No music comes from them now—or from anywhere else. It is banned. Men bustle along the street in traditional shalwar kameez, sporting long beards. Where a colourful mural used to be there is now a giant slogan in Dari, the local dialect of Persian: “There is no god but Allah”. Next to it a man in black fatigues lounges in the turret of a captured American Humvee, fondling a machinegun and keeping a lazy eye on the lunchtime traffic.

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