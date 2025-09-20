Under Trump pressure, EU proposes going after Chinese firms buying Russia oil
Summary
The bloc unveiled measures that would seek to squeeze Russia, but wouldn’t fully meet demands by President Trump.
The European Union proposed sanctions against Chinese and other foreign companies buying Russian oil, as part of a package of measures intended to show President Trump the bloc is ramping up economic pressure on Russia and its backers.
