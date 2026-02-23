Under Trump pressure, Iran finds its friends are of little help
David S. Cloud , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Feb 2026, 06:46 am IST
Summary
China and Russia have forged closer ties with Tehran but have shown little willingness to provide military aid in a conflict with the U.S.
Iran has sought for years to build closer military ties with China and Russia, but its powerful friends are proving reluctant to step forward as the regime faces the most acute U.S. threat to its survival in decades.
