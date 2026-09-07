Upset about data centres? Big tech and Trump think you’re a socialist dupe

If you’re against AI data centers, the joke’s on you.
That’s the message from Silicon Valley and, increasingly, the Trump administration.
For weeks, tech leaders have suggested foreign powers—maybe even socialists—are really behind the U.S. populist movement against artificial intelligence. In particular, China.
It fits a broader narrative pushed by President Trump in the run-up to the midterm elections that the Democratic Party has been taken over by left-wing extremists. And even though the anti-data-center revolt is unusually bipartisan, according to polling, Trump waded into the debate this past week.