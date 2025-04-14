US allies are sitting out Trump’s trade war with China
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 14 Apr 2025, 07:05 AM IST
SummaryImposition of new tariffs on nearly every country adds to concerns in Europe and Asia about relying on America.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tariff moves by President Trump are alienating some allies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less